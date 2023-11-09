Steve Martin responds to Florida School district over banning Shopgirl novella

Steve Martin has recently responded to Florida School District over banning his 2000 novella Shopgirl from its libraries.



According to The Independent, the comedian’s book is among 313 titles that were reportedly banned from Collier Country Public Schools libraries.

Following the news, Martin took to Instagram earlier this week and penned his thoughts.

He wrote, “So proud to have my book Shopgirl banned in Collier County, Florida! Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!”

The Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez also showed support to the actor by dropping clapping emoji in the comment section.

Some fans also spoke in favour of Martin with one remarked, “I used to live in Collier County (Naples). I’m honestly a bit surprised by this.”



Another mentioned, “I love this book!! Having your book banned means that you’re doing something right!!”

However, some were of the opinion that removing from public school libraries is not what one would call “banned”.

“Obviously you can still buy and read the book in Florida,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Collier County Public Schools chief communication Officer Chad Oliver told Fox News, “Determination for removal of some books was made based on parameters of FL House Bill 1069, as well as other district review processes such as out-of-date titles that have minimal to no circulation.”

“The changes are effective immediately; however, the district is doing an additional review of the titles. If it is determined these materials should remain in the CCPS collection, then CCPS media specialists will be notified.”

However, other authors that were banned by the Florida district include Stephen King, Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood, Alice Walker and Ernest Hemingway.