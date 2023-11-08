Kate Middleton once described as 'fantastic ambassador for Britain'

Kate Middleton once described 'fantastic ambassador for Britain'

One of the UK's most celebrated authors once launched a scathing attack on Princess Kate, then Duchess of Cambridge, branding her a "shop-window mannequin" with a plastic smile.

Award-winning writer Hilary Mantel likened the Kate Middleton, she was 31-year-old at that time, to a "machine made” doll.

Her comments about Kate angered royal fans, with the British newspapers condemning Mantel as "staggeringly rude".



David Cameron, the then UK prime minister, reacted to the controversial remarks about the much-loved princess and described the author as "misguided" over her comments about Prince William's wife.

Mantel made the comments in a lecture at the British Museum in London, speaking about her changing view of the princess.



However, Cameron rejected the comments and urged the people to do more to encourage a young royal who is a "fantastic ambassador for Britain".



The British politician, in response to the author's words, told Sky News: "She writes great books, but I think what she’s said about Kate Middleton is completely misguided and completely wrong."