Kanye West wife Bianca Censori sparks feud with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori sparks feud with 'tacky' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori is allegedly furious with Kim Kardashian for laying bare their lifestyle choices.

The SKIMS mogul recently revealed that the Donda rapper has resorted to simpler living arrangements since their divorce, noting he doesn’t employ a chef, nanny, or even security.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to Censori shared, “[She] thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids' safety in jeopardy.”

They went on to note that contrary to the socialite’s claims, the couple does in fact have “security,” adding: “The public doesn't need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time.”

“She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband Kanye in a negative light to try and make herself look better,” the insider added.

The AHS: Delicate actress’ admission came during her conversation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

She explained that her oldest daughter North, 10, whom shares with West, prefers spending time with her dad.

“North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, "Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim shared.

After secretly tying the knot in December last year, Kanye and Bianca shortly moved into a $20,000 per month West Hollywood apartment the same month.

The Power rapper previously shared a $60million Calabasas mansion with the SKKN mogul prior to their divorce.