Ben Ford, Harrison Ford’s son’s wife Emily files for divorce

Harrison Ford’s son Ben Ford’s wife Emily filed for divorce from the actor’s son after 14 years of marriage.



According to court records obtained by The Blast, Emily filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their breakup.

She is asking the court to stop granting spousal support and to provide joint custody of their 13-year-old son, Waylon. They also parents to 23-year-old son Ethan.

“All property, assets and/or debts acquired before marriage, after separation, or during my marriage by gift or inheritance. I reserve the right to amend according to proof,” the mother of two wrote for the division of their assets.

Even though Emily has stated that they separated on February 1, 2022, she famously celebrated the renowned chef's birthday in September, suggesting that they are still friendly.

“please help me wish Big Daddy a happy birthday! you shine both on and off the stage of life,” she captioned a photo of her, Ben and Waylon. “here’s to another year of love and success! we love you.”

Ben, 57, frequently posts old pictures of himself with his two sons on his personal Instagram, but he hasn't posted any pictures of Emily since May 2022.