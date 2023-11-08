Ariana Grande's showgirls homage wins praise from Elizabeth Berkley: 'I Adore You'

Elizabeth Berkley showered with love for Ariana Grande's iconic Nomi Malone Halloween.

Elizabeth Berkley was all praises for Ariana Grande, who paid a tribute to Berkley's iconic character, Nomi Malone, from the 1995 film Showgirls this Halloween.

The Saved By The Bell alum took to her Instagram on Monday, sharing side-by-side photos of herself as the original Las Vegas dancer, Nomi, and Ariana's incredible rendition of the character.

Berkley couldn't contain her admiration for Grande's homage and expressed her appreciation with heartfelt words.

Ariana Grande as Elizabeth Berkley in 'Showgirls' for Halloween.

She wrote, "This past week, the magical @arianagrande recreated my #Nomi for #Halloween with all the love and attention to detail that only an artist with her heart and creative genius could do."

In the same spirit of celebration, the post also featured images of Ariana's former Victorious co-star, Elizabeth Gillies, who skillfully transformed into the character Cristal Connors, portrayed by Gina Gershon in the film.

Berkley gushed, "I adore you, @arianagrande and love how you and @lizgillz had fun with #nomiandcrystal in a way that only you two could."



Grande returned the favor in the comments section, describing Berkley as "simply the most gorgeous ever" and expressing immense gratitude for the lasting impact of her iconic character, Nomi Malone.





