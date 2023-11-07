Sheryl Crow shares meaningful advice for Olivia Rodrigo

File Footage

Sheryl Crow, who recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, shared a meaningful advice for the rising pop singer, Olivia Rodrigo.



In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the veteran singer revealed that she asked the Vampire singer to "just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter. That's a major thing."

Sheryl who performed with Olivia on her 1996 hit song titled, If It Makes You Happy at the grand music event, said that it was 'really cool' to collaborate with the Happier singer.



"I mean, you know, I got to sort of lift her up a little bit, because she's got a new record [out]..." she said.

Sheryl continued, "I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You're competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it."



Earlier, on November 2, Sheryl showered praise on Olivia and admired her singing skills during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Dishing out details about her and the 20-year-old singer’s collaboration, Sheryl shared, "Olivia asked me to do this thing when she came to Nashville. So, I texted her and said, ‘Hey, would you do the Rock Hall with me?' And she's like, ‘I would love to, I would be so honoured’."

