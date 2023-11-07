Joe Jonas left surprised after kind gesture for Nathan Fielder

Joe Jonas bought Nathan Fielder a drink, and he sent back something very unexpected that left the singer surprised.
The Jonas Brothers frontman, 34, narrated the story on his Instagram posts on Saturday, recalling his hilarious interaction with the Nathan for Your star, 40, at Donna’s restaurant in Los Angeles.
“So last night, I noticed Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in L.A,” Jonas began the fun story time, giving a shout out to the Italian restaurant.
Wanting to send Fielder a drink, the What a Man Gotta Do singer put in the request with the server, who noted that Jonas had good taste, which validated the musician and his “love of all things Nathan Fielder.”
The waiter obliged, and actually brought back something for Jonas from Fielder.
“And he sent back, as a thank you, mayonnaise,” Jonas amusingly recalled, his lips pursed into a mischievous grin.
As proof, the former Disney star also attached a picture of the said container of mayonnaise, before the story time abruptly and hilariously cut off.
Fans seemed to enjoy the casual story time format that Jonas seems to have recently adopted, with one fan quipping in the comments, “So this is what it’s like to facetime you.”
Gigi Hadid shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021
Jennifer Lopez recently shared that Ben Affleck encourages her to recognise her 'self-worth'
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly planning an explosive comeback which could target the royal family
Rachel Zegler succeeds Jennifer Lawrence as the ‘Hunger Games’ heroine in the recently-released prequel
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently past making amends with the Royal Family
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed their divorce on September 5 by releasing a statement on social media