Shruti Haasan honours father Kamal Haasan with sweet birthday tribute

Shruti Haasan pens a sweet birthday note for her father Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan celebrated her father and filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday by sharing a heartfelt video featuring some adorable father-daughter moments.

The actress penned a sweet note on her Instagram account, cherishing her father’s notable qualities.

"My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world," she wrote.

The actress, who rose to fame from Tamil and Telugu films, showered love and praise on her multi-talented father for inspiring her in so many ways.

Shruti continued, "You are the father any girl could ask for. You fill my life with inspiration, and I wish for you to have the best year ever."



In the end of her heart-warming letter to her father, the Bollywood actress said, "Love you so much, Pa! You really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!"



On the professional front, Shruti will be next seen in the movie, Salaar with renowned actor Prabhas. The film is all set to release on December 22, 2023.

