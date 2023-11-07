 
close
Tuesday November 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Shruti Haasan honours father Kamal Haasan with sweet birthday tribute

Kamal Haasan, a renowned filmmaker-actor is celebrating his 69th birthday today

By Anika Khan
November 07, 2023
Shruti Haasan pens a sweet birthday note for her father Kamal Haasan
Shruti Haasan pens a sweet birthday note for her father Kamal Haasan 

Shruti Haasan celebrated her father and filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday by sharing a heartfelt video featuring some adorable father-daughter moments.  

The actress penned a sweet note on her Instagram account, cherishing her father’s notable qualities. 

"My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world," she wrote. 

The actress, who rose to fame from Tamil and Telugu films, showered love and praise on her multi-talented father for inspiring her in so many ways.  

Shruti continued, "You are the father any girl could ask for. You fill my life with inspiration, and I wish for you to have the best year ever."

In the end of her heart-warming letter to her father, the Bollywood actress said, "Love you so much, Pa! You really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!"

On the professional front, Shruti will be next seen in the movie, Salaar with renowned actor Prabhas. The film is all set to release on December 22, 2023.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors