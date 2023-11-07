Kaley Cuoco celebrates ‘perfect’ 7-month-old daughter Matilda’s first flight

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her baby’s first flight.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, The Big Bang Theory alum, shared a selfie with her 7-month-old daughter, Matilda, as the mother-daughter duo flew business class.

“When your baby is perfection on her first flight,” the doting mother wrote next to the black-and-white picture, adding a plane emoji, a red exclamation point, and a pink heart.

Cuoco, 37, couldn’t contain her smile as her infant sat on her lap, wearing comically large headphones, with an expression of wonderment and joy painted across her face. Next to them on the table sat Cuoco’s juice and baby Matilda’s bottle of milk.

But this wasn’t unusual for the proud new mother, who has made sure to never miss out on her firstborn’s milestones.

Just last week on Halloween, the Flight Attendant actress posted a photo of Matilda plopped down in front of pumpkins, rocking some seasonal baby sweats. She captioned the photo, “Obligatory first pumpkin visit.”

Cuoco even posted about Matilda’s first denim jacket and her first two nights away from each other.

Fortunately, the Emmy nominee has many more firsts to celebrate with her infant daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the pair having publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2022.