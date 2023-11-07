Meghan Markle plans scathing attack on royal family to save 'crumbling' career

The former actress will reportedly set the record straight over her relationship with the royal family

Meghan Markle will reportedly have all guns blazing after it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex was planning a 'fight back' in the form of a memoir.

According to royal expert Tom Bower, while speaking to The Times, the Duchess of Sussex, in a bid to save her career, could launch into a scathing attack that may be similar to her husband Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

"It will be Meghan’s truth. There will be a readership for it because she’ll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view. What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that’s a goldmine," Bower said.

"With the popularity of Suits on Netflix right now there have been rumblings on whether the show could actually come back. What’s important is that they launch a fight back, but we don’t yet know what that is going to look like.

"At the moment if feels as though their empire is crumbling but its not crumbled yet. The question is why are they so quiet at the moment? What is going on?

"It really does seem they are brewing something up with their new team. I would not be surprised if we had an announcement from them very soon."