Rachel Zegler pays tribute to Jennifer Lawrence at ‘Hunger Games’ premiere

Rachel Zegler gave a subtle nod to Jennifer Lawrence during the Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere.

As Hunger Games hit the big screen again after nearly a decade in Berlin on Sunday, leading lady Zegler, 22, graced the red carpet in a fiery gown with an unmistakable reference to the original heroine played by Lawrence, 33.

Zegler, who plays District 12 tribute and original Hunger Games victor Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel, wore a show-stopping black Alexander McQueen strapless dress with a fiery red skirt from the designer’s fall/ winter 2022 collection.

The flame-like scallops on the neckline and finishes along with red flames flitting up the mermaid-trim skirt were a clear reference to the Girl on Fire – Katniss’ iconic moniker that she earned after wearing a gown that would set ablaze as she twirled on stage.

The West Side Story actress wore her hair in elegant, loose waves and matched her fiery gown with a bright red lip. She accessorised her red carpet look with gold earrings and kept her neck bare, letting the flame-like neckline shine.

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to be released across theatres worldwide on November 17, 2023.