Rashmika Mandanna expresses concerns over her viral ‘deepfake video’

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna expressed her serious concerns after a 'deepfake video' of herself went viral on social media.
The actress, who rose to fame from Telugu and Kannada films, released her statement, calling the fabricated video "extremely scary."
In a viral video, Rashmika's face morphed into the British-Indian woman named Zara Patel’s body which recently became the source of misinformation on the internet.
Taking to X, the actress wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online."
She continued, "Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."
Rashmika expressed her immense gratitude towards her family, friends and well-wishers for being a great support system during this traumatising phase.
However, the actress shared that if she became a victim of AI-generated scandal in her school she wouldn’t be able to tackle the situation.
In the end of her note, the 27-year-old artist said, "We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft."
