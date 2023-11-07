Elle Fanning sparks new romance with ‘Rolling Stone’ CEO Gus Wenner

Elle Fanning is moving on from her longtime ex-boyfriend Max Minghella with Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner.

Photographs obtained by Page Six show Fanning, 25, and Wenner, 33, taking an evening stroll through the streets of New York City hand-in-hand, alongside singer Lorde, actress Anabelle Dexter Jones, and Gus’s brother, Theo Wenner.

The group grabbed dinner at The Waverly Inn before making their way to another West Village hotspot for a nightcap, stopping for a smoke break in between.

The Great actress was clad in a long black coat over blue jeans, paired with black flats and a black purse in her free hand.

Meanwhile, the magazine exec kept it warm with a black blazer and tan scarf over a plaid shirt, jeans, and thick black boots.

To further combat the cold NYC temperatures, the pair reportedly clung onto each other as they made their way home.

The new romance comes seven months after Fanning confirmed her breakup with boyfriend-of-nearly-five years in an April interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny,” she told the outlet, further admitting her desire for a family one day.

Meanwhile, not much is known about Wenner since he took over the pop culture magazine from his father, except that he was briefly linked to Maya Hawke in 2019, per Page Six.