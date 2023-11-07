Kelly Osbourne wishes ‘baby Sidney’ a ‘magical’ birthday in social media tribute

Kelly Osbourne wished her baby boy Sidney with Sid Wilson a “magical” happy birthday in a social media post.



For Sidney's first birthday, the reality star sent a touching statement about their life together, showing off how much love she and her partner Sid Wilson have for their kid.

"This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason," Kelly captioned her Nov. 6 Instagram post.

"That reason is you baby Sidney. To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt."

The 39-year-old then took a moment to write about how having Sidney as a child altered her perspective.

"The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you," Kelly wrote.

"Before you, love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty, meaning and truth of love. What more can I say other than I love you. Happy birthday, sweet price. We made it on our first trip around the sun together."



