Sarah Silverman is coming back to 'The Daily Show,' Amanda Seales is NOT having it

Sarah Silverman steps into the spotlight as guest host on 'The Daily Show.'

Sarah Silverman is making a triumphant return to the limelight, taking over as a guest host on The Daily Show for the week starting November 6.

She's bringing with her a star-studded lineup of guests to spice up your evenings. On Monday, November 6, you can catch Joel Madden, the Good Charlotte lead singer, and the host of Paramount Plus' Ink Master.

Then, prepare for an intriguing dive into evolutionary history on Tuesday, November 7, as she welcomes Cat Bohannon, the author of Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution.

The mid-week groove continues with musician Margo Price on Wednesday, November 8.

And mark your calendars for Thursday, November 9, when the legendary Judd Apatow, the director and producer, joins Sarah to chat about his Peacock film Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

The Daily Show on Comedy Central has seen a diverse range of guest hosts lately, including Charlamagne tha God and Desus Nice in previous weeks.

These exciting developments come after Trevor Noah's departure as the host of The Daily Show in December 2022.

For fans of Sarah Silverman, this is a chance to catch up with the comedian and actress, known for her iconic roles in The Sarah Silverman Program on Comedy Central and memorable movie appearances in A Million Ways to Die in the West and School of Rock.