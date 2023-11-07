Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez caught kissing Maika Monroe at Fred Again

Ariana Grande's former spouse Dalton Gomez, and his newfound love, Maika Monroe, set tongues wagging at Grammy-nominated DJ Fred Again's sold-out concert in Los Angeles last Thursday.



DailyMail.com managed to obtain a cell phone video capturing the intimate moment, as the 28-year-old real estate agent and the 30-year-old actress locked lips on a balcony overlooking the Shrine Expo Hall.

Their passionate display was so intense that Maika (born Dillon Monroe Buckley) appeared to disappear from view as Dalton romantically dipped her.

This steamy encounter marked the second time the couple was spotted publicly displaying their affection, with their initial sighting at the Hollywood 'pasty' strip club, Jumbo's Clown Room, in early October.

An insider shared their observations, saying, "They were very friendly and both introduced themselves.



They would look around to see if anyone was looking and then continue to make out in front of everyone."



