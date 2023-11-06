Sofia Vergara's steaming PDA up with Justin Saliman after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara's new romance heats up as she moves on from Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara is wasting no time in moving forward from her marriage with Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family star was recently spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date at the celebrity hotspot, Delilah in Los Angeles, with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, her rumored new flame.

An eyewitness at the restaurant shared their observations, stating, "During their dinner, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

They were making out and kissing constantly. It was like they were two teenagers in the back of a car, all over each other.They appeared very much in love."

The undeniable electricity between them left onlookers entranced, leading to speculation about what might be happening behind closed doors.

Sofia and Joe announced their divorce just three months ago after seven years of marriage, and it appears that Sofia is eager to embrace this new chapter in her life.



Sources close to the America's Got Talent judge claim that she is not only "moving fast" but is also "falling in love" with Justin.

An insider exclusively told DailyMail.com, "Sofia has moved on from Joe and would be happy to never see him again. Her relationship with Justin has made her never look back."

The confidence Justin exudes seems to be irresistible to Sofia, and she's savoring every moment of their newfound connection.

According to a source close to the couple, things are moving at lightning speed, and this relationship is far more than just a rebound.

They've bonded over shared experiences of love lost and are making the most of their time together.

The chemistry between Sofia and Justin was palpable during their recent romantic evening out, where they appeared to be "two teenagers in the back of a car."

The insider further quipped about their amorous display, referring to Justin's job, saying, "Good thing he is an orthopedic surgeon because she was pulling at his 'hamstring' all night."

