Andy Cohen wants to 'kill' himself after passing up Meghan Markle interview

File Footage

Andy Cohen reportedly regrets not hosting Meghan Markle on his show Watch What Happens Live saying that he wants to 'kill myself'.



When speaking on the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon 2023, the television personality detailed how the Duchess of Sussex was pitched for the late-night show back when she starred in Suits as Rachel Zane.

"It was when she was on Suits," he recalled.

He went on the add that the show’s executive producer made a surprising comment on Markle after she was turned down to appear as a guest on the show.

"I didn’t watch Suits. And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, 'You really never know who is going to become a duchess.'"

The television personality added that now he looks back at the moment with a lot of regret now that the former actress emerged to be royalty.

“When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself."