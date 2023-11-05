Kanye West wife Bianca Censori 'scared' to speak out about her marriage

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori seemingly harbors quite some negative emotions, as evident by her recent sighting.
The former Yeezy mogul recently posed for a mirror selfie with her two friends, in which she shows signs of fear and unhappiness, as discerned by body language expert Inbaal Honigman.
In the photo, Censori could be seen in a plunging garment paired with a fur hat.
"Bianca's snap from her night out with the girls is not a great portrait of a happy newlywed. There are potentially several negative emotions expressed in that little piccie," the expert told the Mirror.
Inbaal pointed out her tense shoulders and chest, which suggest that the Australian native carried anxiety.
The expert explained her lower eyebrows in the photo indicate “anger or suspicion,” meanwhile, her parted lips could be a “sign of wanting to speak up.”
"She doesn't seem to be happy spending the evening away from Kanye," Inbaal shared. "Her lightly parted lips suggest that there might be something she wants to say, maybe something about her marriage, but she feels fearful to say the first word."
