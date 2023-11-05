The Beatles' next big reveal approaches: Classic albums gets reimagination

The Beatles surprise fans with upcoming remix.

Beatles enthusiasts are in for a delightful holiday season treat as the legendary band's classic albums, 1962-1966 and 1967-1970, known as the Red and Blue albums, are set to receive extensive remixing and expansion.

These highly anticipated releases are scheduled for November 10, just in time for the Christmas festivities.



Adding to the excitement, emotional Beatles fans experienced a momentous occasion on Thursday when they were moved to tears hearing the band's last ever song, Now And Then, for the very first time.

This newly unveiled "masterpiece," sung by John Lennon, marked a historic 45-year journey and made its debut on the BBC and YouTube, leaving fans profoundly touched.

This emotionally charged song will also be featured in the upcoming remixed versions of their classic albums.

Giles Martin, son of the original Beatles producer George Martin, shared insights into the refreshed albums and the new song's release, emphasizing the power of music during challenging times.

He stated, "You know, we live in such a difficult time right now, in all honesty. And it's quite nice to think about something else.

That's what music should be there for. It's not some sort of cynical marketing exercise to try and push catalog sales.

I think Paul just misses John and he wants to work on a song with him. It's just as simple as that."



