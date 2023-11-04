Netflix’s best rom-com’s to warm your heart on cold night

As the weather turns colder and the days get shorter, there's nothing quite like snuggling up with a warm blanket, a hot beverage, and a captivating movie on Netflix.

However, with the vast array of options available, it's easy to find yourself scrolling through the endless list of titles, unsure of what to watch. To help you make the most of your cozy days and nights, we've compiled a list of must-watch movies on Netflix that are perfect for the season.

Whether you're a fan of heartwarming romances or thrilling dramas, we've got you covered.

Man in Love

Man in Love is a heartwarming South Korean film that beautifully combines elements of romance and drama.

This movie tells the story of a tough gangster who finds love in the most unexpected place. The tender and emotional storyline is sure to warm your heart and leave you with a smile, making it an excellent choice for a cozy evening indoors.



Love and Other Drugs

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, Love and Other Drugs is a romantic comedy-drama that will keep you engaged from start to finish.

This film follows the lives of two individuals who embark on a passionate and complicated love affair. With humor, romance, and some poignant moments, it's an ideal choice for those seeking a heartfelt love story.



The Royal Treatment

The Royal Treatment is a charming romantic comedy that centers around an American hair stylist who gets the opportunity of a lifetime: to style the hair of a young, handsome prince.

As you can imagine, sparks fly, and you can expect a delightful blend of romance and humor that will have you feeling cozy and entertained.



The Perfect Date

No cozy movie night is complete without a little high school romance. The Perfect Date stars Noah Centineo as a high school student who offers himself as a stand-in boyfriend for various occasions.

This light-hearted film combines humor, romance, and teenage charm, making it a great choice for unwinding.



Marry Me

Marry Me is a star-studded romantic comedy featuring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

The story revolves around a pop star who spontaneously marries a stranger from the audience during her concert. As they navigate the ups and downs of a celebrity marriage, you'll find yourself wrapped up in their entertaining love story.



Holidate

If you're in the mood for a holiday-themed romantic comedy, Holidate is the perfect choice. Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, this film follows two singles who decide to be each other's platonic "plus ones" for every holiday.

As they experience the ups and downs of the festive season together, you'll be treated to plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments.



Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts offers a different flavour of romance as it explores the love story between a Navy surgeon and a Marine on deployment in Afghanistan.

This film delves into the complexities of love during wartime, with compelling performances and an emotionally charged narrative.



With these delightful movies available on Netflix, your cozy evenings this season are bound to be a success