Matthew Perry once lauded David Schimmer’s generous gesture for Friends cast

Matthew Perry once lauded David Schimmer about his generous gesture for Friends cast in his bombshell memoir released last year.



Following the death of Perry, The Guardian newspaper shared quotes from his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing in which the actor mentioned Schimmer’s role for equal pay for the hit sitcom.

Perry penned in the memoir, “For season three, David initiated the idea that, instead of his taking a bigger share, they should negotiate their salaries as a group. And he asked Jennifer Aniston if she would be willing to take a pay cut along with him, so the others could get equal pay.”

The late actor pointed out in his memoir, “David had certainly been in a position to go for the most money, and he didn’t.”

“I would like to think that I would have made the same move, but as a greedy 25-year-old, I’m not sure I would have,” he continued.

Perry wrote, “But his decision served to make us take care of each other through what turned out to be a myriad of stressful network negotiations, and it gave us a tremendous amount of power.”

Perry disclosed that by the final season, every actor was making $1,100,040 an episode.

“We had David’s goodness, and his astute business sense, to thank for what we had been offered. I owe you about $30m, David,” added the late actor.

Meanwhile, all five cast of Friends attended Perry’s funeral service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday.