Prince William tests Kate Middleton's patience with teasing tactics

Prince William misses no opportunity to tease Kate Middleton to see her reaction as she looks more beautiful when she pretends to smile to hide her anger.

The Prince of Wales some time behaves like a child to provoke a desired reaction from her sweet wife that really pleases him the most while they stay away from their three kids.



During their visit to a Scottish charity that provides mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people, Kate and William were introduced to a game involving a ping pong ball and a cup.

In a viral video, shared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, William was able to bounce the ball into the cup on his first try, earning cheers from the children playing. To which Princess Kate reacted with smile as he quipped: "You've done that before."

Kate' also tried the same, starting with tracing several circles around the upside-down cup with her finger. The Princess then turned the cup over and attempted to bounce the ball in. After a couple of misses, the future King joked, "We'll be here all day!"

Kate playfully told the kids, "finally" as ball landed in the cup.

The banter is nothing new for Kate and William, who are known to get competitive during royal outings. At a dinner in 2016, The princess told chefs that "William has to put up with my cooking most of the time," to which he retorted: "It’s the reason I’m so skinny."