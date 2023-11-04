Sylvester Stallone addresses father’s jealousy and abusive behaviour in documentary

Sylvester Stallone has recently discussed about his father’s jealousy over his popularity in his new Netflix documentary Sly.



In the documentary, fellow moviemaker John Herzfeld revealed when actor’s father Frank Stallone Sr played a character who shoots and kills Sylvester’s character and he seemed to enjoy it “a little too much”.

While speaking up about his father and the origins of his slurred speech and crooked smile, Sylvester shared that his mother went to labour on the bus and was luckily carried off onto a charity ward, where the actor was then born.

“And that’s where I was brought into the world via this accident which kind of paralyzed all the nerves on the side of my mouth,” said the 77-year-old.

Sylvester recalled, “So, I was born with this snarl.”

The actor pointed out that his “father was Rambo, in reality”.

He revealed that his father Frank inspired his John Rambo character, stating, “I was raised by a very physical father.”

“Nothing was ever settled verbally. It was usually a physical ultimatum,” remarked the actor.

Sylvester disclosed that he “was no stranger to serious pain” as he and his brother faced violence growing up.

The action star added that he developed “toughness” during his childhood which led him to think, “I’m not gonna break”.