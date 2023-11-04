Travis Kelce plays coy when asked if he’s ‘in love’ with Taylor Swift: Watch

Travis Kelce wants to keep his love story with Taylor Swift personal.

Online videos from a press conference to preview Sunday’s Chiefs Vs Dolphins game show the NFL star perfectly evading questions about his budding relationship with his new international pop sensation girlfriend.

First, a reported requested a relationship update, to which Kelce simply replied with a smile, “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.”

Then, Kelce played coy when he was asked if he is “in love” with Swift, having sparked their romance in September.

“Umm, I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied with a grin.

The You Belong With Me songstress allegedly spent the previous week holed up with her football hunk in his $1 million mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, per the Daily Mail.

Despite reports that the lovebirds were planning on going to a Halloween party together, they barricaded themselves inside the manor by using caution tape.

The outlet reported that throughout All Hallow’s Eve, a security guard kept telling trick-or-treaters and their guardians that “Nobody’s home today.”

Kelce, 34, and Swift, 33, have been making headlines with their new romance. But amidst his family’s growing concerns over the media frenzy, it appears the footballer has decided to stay below the radar for a while.