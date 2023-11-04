Elvis Presley estate labels late Lisa Marie’s leaked emails a marketing strategy

The Elvis Presley Estate is fuming over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s leaked emails bashing the script for Sofia Coppola’s recently-released biopic, Priscilla.

An insider close to the Elvis estate expressed to Page Six that the timing of the alleged leaked emails between Elvis Presley’s late daughter and director Coppola was highly suspicious.

“These emails obviously did not come from Lisa or anyone close to her, nor the Elvis estate,” the insider declared. “The release of the emails before the wide release of this movie, which the projections show isn’t doing very well, is surely for publicity. It’s all deeply suspicious” they posited.

Indeed, Coppola’s biographical drama based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, which was made for just under $20 million, was only expected to earn between $2 million to $4 million its opening weekend on Friday October 3, despite positive reviews.

“By making public a private email conversation between Lisa Marie and Sofia Coppola, it just goes to show the lengths that people will go to to prop up a failing movie,” the insider further declared, confirming the emails to be real.

Another source close to Lisa Marie, who died in January from a cardiac arrest, said, “Can you imagine how hurtful this is for Lisa’s children?”

On Thursday, Variety released the leaked emails allegedly exchanged on September 2, 2002, a little over a year before Priscilla’s release.

In the emails, the late singer-songwriter condemned the “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous” depiction of her father in early versions of the script for Priscilla.

The Lights Out songstress declared neither she nor her mother “see any of [her] father” in the “predatory” and “manipulative” depiction of the movie.