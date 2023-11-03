Matt LeBlanc looks downcast in first appearance after Matthew Perry’s death

Matt LeBlanc was spotted for the first time since the shocking death of his Friends co-star and long-time friend Matthew Perry.

On Wednesday afternoon, LeBlanc was seen taking a solo drive around Sherman Oaks, marking his first public appearance since Perry’s untimely passing at the age of 54 last weekend due to apparent drowning.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed LeBlanc in low spirits as he cruised around the upscale Los Angeles suburb in his black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The devastated actor, who played Perry’s roommate and best friend on the hit 90s sitcom, tried to veil his face with black sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Perry played the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing, while LeBlanc played the loveable playboy Joey Tribbiani for the show’s 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.

The comedic duo’s iconic bond on the show carried into real life, though the roles were reversed off-screen, with LeBlanc viewing and treating Perry like his “little brother,” per a 2015 interview with People Magazine.

In fact, the whole of the Friends cast were like family, expressing in a joint statement to People on Monday that they were “all so utterly devastated” by Perry’s passing.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and LeBlanc expressed about their late friend of three decades.