Rami Malek and Emma Corrin enjoy sun-drenched day in Hollywood Hills

Rami Malek and The Crown sensation Emma Corrin continued to bask in the glow of their budding romance.

The 42-year-old Hollywood actor and the 27-year-old Emma Corrin went public with their relationship in September, and their affectionate outings have since become a common sight for onlookers.

Their most recent escapade was nothing short of a public display of love, as Emma sweetly planted a kiss on Rami's temple while they reveled in the warm California sun.

The couple embarked on a scenic hike through the picturesque Hollywood Hills, where they shared intimate moments and savored breathtaking views of the sprawling cityscape below.

Emma, who made a significant impact with her portrayal of Princess Diana on Netflix, made waves in 2021 when she came out as nonbinary, a personal revelation that added another layer to her growing legacy.

With her arm wrapped around Rami, the two stars seemed inseparable as they embraced both the natural beauty of their surroundings and the undeniable connection they share.

Rami Malek, the Oscar-winning actor renowned for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the biographical epic Bohemian Rhapsody, showcased a relaxed yet stylish appearance.

His lithe figure was adorned in a loose-fitted t-shirt, which fluttered gently in the California breeze.

Shielding his face from the sun's rays, he sported a baseball cap and sunglasses, completing his look with olive green shorts and pristine white sneakers.



