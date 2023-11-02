Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in Scotland amid King Charles Kenya visit

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William arrived in Scotland on Thursday today to meet two organisations working with local young people to support their mental health.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by crowds on their visit to Scottish charity amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic trip to Kenya.

William and Kate, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, arrived at Burghead in Moray to meet members of outdoor learning and adventure activity charity Outfit Moray.



Kate was all smiles and in high spirits, looking gorgeous in a padded jacket and jeans, while also William looked dashing in in a wax jacket and chinos.

The royal couple will also travel to a family-run farm in nearby Forres where they will learn about further efforts being made to support local young people with their mental health.



King Charles III's beloved daughter-in-law is once again making headlines after the monarch's special words for her that seemingly shut all rumours of rift between the Waleses and the monarch.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have returned to the spotlight after weeks of break due to their children's school vocations.



The Princess of Wales, visited Fitzalan High School in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday, haring her eldest son’s relatable take on testing in schools.

It came following news that Princess Kate will not join William at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore on November 7 to look after Prince George during an important exam week for him at school.