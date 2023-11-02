Royal family shares King Charles, Camilla's new videos from Mtongwe Naval Base

King Charles, Camilla watch covert operation in Mombasa

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, during day three of their state visit to the Commonwealth country, met Kenyan and British forces and military families before watching a training exercise at Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa.



Royal family's official social media accounts shared stunning videos from the couple's new destination as they said goodbye to Nairobi and arrived Mtongwe Naval Base to highlight Britain and Kenya's defence collaboration. The 74-year-old also inspected a guard of honour.



Royal family captioned the video clips: "The King and Queen met Kenyan and British forces and military families before watching a training exercise at Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa."

In Mombasa, the King and Queen will carry out several engagements. The King will learn about the work of local communities to conserve marine habitats, while the Queen will meet survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.





Royal commentator Richard Palmer also shared a clip of the royal couple, captioning: "The royal party come ashore, seen from another angle."



