'Humiliated' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected by Americans

Americans reportedly want "humiliated" Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry to go back to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, are still encountering a turbulent time in the US even after all their attempts and stunts to win support of Americans.



US commentator Julie Hartman has warned the California-based couple that Americans don't want to see them any more in the country as the Sussexes have now become sick and tired of them.

Meghan and Harry might be feeling humiliated after a US commentator's shocking claims about the couple as the Salem News Channel host said that Americans would "love to send Harry and Meghan back" to the UK.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have been on the end of a huge backlash in the US following their explosive claims against their own royal relatives that also saw their popularity plunge in leading polls.

The couple have also suffered further embarrassment this year after being brutally mocked in episodes of hit cartoons South Park and Family Guy.



She was being quizzed on GB News about current issues in California, with host Darren Grimes playfully remarking the problems are "not just because Harry and Meghan moved there".



"By the way, we would love to send Harry and Meghan back. I don’t know why they came to us. We will gladly ship them back to the UK," replied Hartman.

Another royal commentator previously claimed that the Sussexes "have become a parody in the US" after the couple were savagely mocked during an episode of Family Guy.



Kinsey Schofield appeared on Mike Graham's show on TalkTV, branding the latest cartoon takedown as "Meghan Markle's worst nightmare", suggesting the couple "to shake the idea of being a parody, adding doing so is "crucial to their brand".

Schofield said: "I get such a kick out of seeing two people who take themselves so seriously become a parody over here. I think this is probably Meghan's worst nightmare. We hear that Meghan wants to become the next Oprah Winfrey. She's going to make this movie 'Meet Me At The Lake', it's going to make her a power player in Hollywood.