Angelina Jolie confronts ‘world leaders’, demands ‘ceasefire’ on Gaza AGAIN!

Angelina Jolie calls Gaza an “open air prison” in a latest social media statement and expresses her sorrow for the victims of the war once again, after doing the same in a different post a day earlier



“This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee,” said Brad Pitts ex-wife.

“Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered,” she added.

The Eternals actress continued, “While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law.”

The actress, 48, also criticized the world leaders standing by to watch the bloodshed, saying that “by refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes.”

Jolie previously opened up on the Israel-Hamas conflict, demanding ceasefire on Gaza in another Instagram post on Oct. 30.



“Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help," the actor and humanitarian’s post read.

Adding, "I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one. Above all, the children murdered, and the many children now orphaned."

"What happened in Israel is an act of terror," she continued.

"But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge," she said.



