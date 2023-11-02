This Morning: Arnold Schwarzenegger teaches boxing skills to Alison Hammond

During Wednesday's episode of This Morning, bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger playfully 'punched' presenter Alison Hammond.

Alison aged 48, engaged in a conversation with the 76-year-old Hollywood star to promote his new book, titled 'Be Useful Seven Tools For Life.

As part of the interview, Alison participated in an Arnold masterclass, during which he meticulously staged a pretend punch directed at her face.

In a humorous manner, Alison reacted to the staged punch, and Arnold praised her acting skills, calling them 'unbelievable'.

When they reunited on the ITV show, Alison inquired if he had missed her, to which Arnold responded with, 'Of course I did! How did you know?'

Arnold also revealed that he didn't wish for his picture to appear on the front cover of his new book.

He said: 'The funny thing is I didn't even want to be on the cover because I felt it's not a book about me, it's a book about what I want to teach others, and how to make people happier.