Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'send message' with latest outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hoped to send out a message on their parenting after the couple was witnessed going trick or treat with their children on Halloween.
Body language expert Judi James spoke to The Mirror that the back-to-camera photo that emerged of the couple showed signs of a “loving relationship and idyllic parenting”.
"The composition and body language of this photo throws up some confusing signals," she began.
She elaborated that the photo's composition was telling on the idea that the couple wanted privacy.
"It's yet another back view of Harry and Meghan, in keeping with their recent backs-to-camera stroll on their holiday break, only this time the pose involves the entire family, with Archie holding onto his dad’s hand while Lilibet is bundled into Meghan’s arms."
"They are clearly aware that a back view tells all they need to in terms of the narrative of their loving relationship and idyllic parenting while also posting the message that they want their privacy respected."
