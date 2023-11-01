UK police target Meghan Markle in 'vile, racist' group chat

The Duchess of Sussex was targeted in a WhatsApp group chat

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a racist WhatsApp group chat after it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to ‘vile’ commentary by members of the UK force.

Speaking to Sky News, the former wife of a serving officer informed West Yorkshire Police of his conversations which she described to be "racist and just vile messages, mainly about the Royal Family, Meghan Markle, the Queen."

This would not be the first time the former actress was targeted as five Metropolitan Police officers were charged under the Communications Act 2003 in what was called a "grossly offensive" exchange about the Duchess of Sussex.

Back in July 2022, it emerged two police officers poked fun at the Suits alum during the time of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

In one of the messages sent it read: "A sneak preview at Meghan's wedding dress."

In response, it displayed a golliwog toy, which is seen to be a racist character in Britain.