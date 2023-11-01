Kelly Clarkson admits embarrassing secret from ‘Since U Been Gone’ set

Kelly Clarkson once embarrassingly ripped her pants while on the set for her 2010 music video for Since U Been Gone.

Clarkson, made the admission in recorded outtakes of Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while hosting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

As Richards, who was dressed as a black cat for the Halloween episode, was telling the Original American Idol winner about how “how tight [her] bodysuit is” and how she fears she might rip it in front of the cameras, Clarkson attempted to make her more comfortable by admitting that that’s actually happened to her once.

“I was in really tight leather pants in the Since U Been Gone video and [the director] was like, ‘Go down and pop back up’ and I was like, ‘Okay, cool,’” Clarkson recalled.

Unfortunately, as she dropped down, she experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

“And I went down and just, ‘Whoop!’” the Grammy-winning musician imitated the sound of her pants ripping, adding that she was not even wearing any undergarments.

However, Clarkson played it off like a pro at the time, even joking with the drummer, “Oh s**t, that’s a lot of moon, man. I’m sorry.”