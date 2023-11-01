Matthew Perry was active member of Alcoholics Anonymous until the end, insider reveals

Matthew Perry was actively recovering and helping others before his tragic passing.

Matthew Perry was maintaining his sobriety and playing a vital role in his recovery program leading up to his tragic demise over the weekend.

A close friend and fellow member of Alcoholics Anonymous shared that Perry was not only steering clear of alcohol but was also actively participating in the support network.

He not only attended AA meetings but also took on the role of sponsoring fellow addicts, offering guidance and encouragement.

Before his untimely death at his Pacific Palisades residence, the 54-year-old Friends actor was seen to be on a positive trajectory.

Despite his open and honest discussions about his struggles and relapses throughout the years, Perry's dedication to sobriety and helping others in their recovery is a testament to his enduring spirit.

Perry's close friend and AA peer shared an exclusive insight with DailyMail.com, reassuring the public, "Matty wasn't drinking.

He was a big part of our AA community. He was attending meetings, speaking at meetings, and was working with a handful of newcomers.

He had a sponsor and was a sponsor. He seemed to be doing well."



Perry had expressed a keen interest in returning to universities to discuss the challenges of alcoholism, viewing it as his calling. His ability to articulate his experiences and inspire others was a true gift.



The source explained, "Matty said he wanted to return to universities and speak about alcoholism. That was his gift.

He could speak so well and motivate people. It was important for him to reach the younger generation and spread his 'Don't Give Up' message. He really lived by those words."

The insider added, "Matty will forever be the definition of hope because he never, ever gave up. He turned his life around and helped countless people in the program, more than he could imagine."

Initial reports regarding the TV icon's tragic passing suggested he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi.

No drugs were found at the scene, and no signs of foul play were evident.

While it is believed that Perry drowned, an official cause of death is still pending, as the initial autopsy result has been "deferred," with toxicology reports awaiting completion.



