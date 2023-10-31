'Desperate' Meghan Markle loses out on 'huge' financial opportunity

file footage

Meghan Markle lost out on any hopes of career revival after a spokesperson for Amazon’s audio company, Audible denied reports they were in talks to strike a multimillion-dollar deal.



“There is no truth to the reports and Audible is not in negotiations with Meghan Markle," they told News.com.au.

A report from Closer UK alleged over the weekend that the Duchess of Sussex was “thrilled” to be making a comeback with the streaming platform after the end of her deal with Spotify earlier this year.

“Meghan seems very confident at the moment but the reality is that she’s been in a pretty desperate spot. Losing the Spotify deal was a massive blow. She’s been pretty lost since but this deal could turn everything around,” the insider shared at the time.

The former actress and her husband Prince Harry were dealt with a major blow after Spotify refused to renew their deal in June.

It was announced that the decision was based on a “mutual agreement”; however, the former royals are now reported to be scrambling with money issues following the axe.

After the deal was scrapped, Spotify executive Bill Simmons made fun of the parents of two, branding them “f****** grifters during a podcast at the time.