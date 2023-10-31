Parineeti Chopra says Matthew Perry’s death ‘broke an entire generation’

File Footage

The sudden death of Matthew Perry left the entire entertainment industry and, in particular, Friends’ fans in shock and deep sorrow.



Like many other celebrities across the world, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra mourned the loss of the Friends star as she penned a heartfelt note for the late comedian.

The actress shared a touching post on her Instagram account in honour of Perry who was discovered lifeless in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

Parineeti shared a video of Charlie Puth paying tribute to the late actor with the Friends famous theme song.

She wrote, "It's taken me 3 days to say anything. Friends have been a loyal friend for 17 years now.. A warm hug, a shoulder to lean on."

The actress said that the upsetting news of Perry's demise has "broken an entire generation".

"Matthew Perry, you were a part of all our lives. Each clip is more heart breaking than the last.

“RIP Miss Chanandeler Bong. Because Chandler can never die…” the actress concluded her caption.



Earlier, renowned showbiz personalities including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and others expressed their sadness over the loss of Perry.

