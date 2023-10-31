Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker don ‘Beetlejuice’ costumes for Halloween: See Pics

Kourtney Kardshian and Travis Barker dressed up as Beetlejuice characters for Halloween.

The Kardashian star, 44, made a joint post on Instagram on Monday featuring their elaborate Halloween costumes as the leads from the iconic 1988 Tim Burton movie.

Barker was the 'ghost with the most' as he dressed up as the movie’s namesake character, played by Michael Keaton, complete with his mossy green hair, ghostly white face, and dark purple eyeshadow around his eyes.

Meanwhile, Kourtney donned a red wedding attire to reference the wedding scene between Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder’s teenage goth character, Lydia Deetz.

The Poosh founder rocked the full-crimson look, featuring a frilly, layered frock, a short red veil, a messy black wig, and a bouquet of red roses.

Of course, the oldest Kardashian sister’s full-glam make-up was on fleek.

The photoshoot featured the married couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, getting cozy with each other as they creepily get into their character.

"I’m the ghost with the most, babe," Kardashian captioned the carousel post, referencing an iconic line from the horror-comedy film.

Though this is the pair’s first couples costume this Halloween, the Poosh founder previously embraced the spooktober spirit by dressing up as her sister Kim from the 2013 Met Gala.