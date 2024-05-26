Nicki Minaj says her ‘Pink Friday Tour’ is being ‘sabotaged’ amid drug bust

Nicki Minaj was briefly detained and fined after being accused of smuggling drugs

Nicki Minaj believes some bigger forces are at play after her recent run-in with the law.

Recently, the Queen of Rap, 41, was briefly detained and later fined at Amsterdam Airport for allegedly “carrying drugs,” per CNN.

Though she was later released and allowed to travel, the Anaconda hitmaker could not make it in time for her Pink Friday Tour concert in Manchester, leaving 20,000 fans in attendance fuming.

She later took to Instagram to share an exchange with an airport official, who is explaining the situation to her as she calmly defends herself.

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” she claimed in the caption.



The 12-time Grammy nominee continued, “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs.”

She then asserted, “This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”