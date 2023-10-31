Selena Gomez loses followers after 'disappointing' statement on amid conflict

Selena Gomez’s ‘neutral’ statement about genocide receives backlash

Selena Gomez finally speaks up about the on-going conflict between Palestine and Israel, however, the singer’s tone deaf statement started a debate on social media.



Taking to her Instagram story, the singer, 31, shared that she is taking a break from social media as her heart breaks seeing the violence and terror going around the world.

"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good," she wrote.



The Rare Beauty founder further added, "I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick."

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez, who is the most followed woman celebrity on Instagram with 430 million followers, believed that a single post wouldn't change the world.

"I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t," she said.

The musicians statement didn’t sit well with her fans across the globe, as they called out the singer for her neutral and hypocritical approach.

One fan on X wrote, "430 millions of followers. Yes a post can do a lot Selena Gomez, you taking a break on social media cause this "affect you" but you’re in a millions dollar house while people are getting killed. you can’t even defend Palestine you take a "neutral" stance to save face."



"Only Selena Gomez would find a way to make a genocide about herself," another chimed in.



Furthermore, other users simply announced that they were no longer supporting the singer as they decided to not follow her on her social media platforms or purchase her Rare Beauty products.

"Unfollowing. Very disappointed in you!" one user wrote.

"I have been a fan since 2013.. but not anymore," another opined.