Taylor Swift flies to support Travis Kelce after missing Chiefs' game upset

Taylor Swift rushes to Kansas City to support Travis Kelce after unexpected loss to Denver Broncos/

Taylor Swift didn't waste any time when it came to consoling her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a surprising defeat against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Despite missing the game, Swift hopped on a private jet and arrived in Kansas City shortly after noon on Monday.



Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end, played without his usual good luck charm cheering for him from the stands in snowy Denver, making the loss even more disappointing.

The disappointment didn't last long, though, as Taylor Swift made her way to the "Paris of the Plains" to be by Kelce's side.Swift's Surprise Visit to Kansas City Cheers Up Travis Kelce

Swift's swift action was driven by her busy schedule, as she's gearing up for the South American leg of her concert tour.

Packing a few bags, she took off from Morristown, New Jersey, covering over 1,000 miles in her private jet to be with Kelce.

The couple plans to celebrate Halloween together before Kelce heads off to Frankfurt, Germany, for his next game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

In exclusive photos captured by DailyMail.com, Taylor Swift's assistant was spotted on Monday morning loading up a black SUV with the pop star's Louis Vuitton luggage at her Manhattan apartment.

Subsequently, they made their way to a New Jersey airport, where Swift's security team meticulously loaded her jet with luggage and various packages.



