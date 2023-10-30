Taylor Swift marks decade of collaboration with pal Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift gave a big shoutout to her pal and long-time collaborator, Jack Antonoff, as she released her much-anticipated rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
The Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming message of appreciation for Antonoff, whom she credits for inspiring a pop touch in her music.
Swift and Antonoff first crossed paths at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2012, and the duo released their first official collaboration next year in October. They released Swift’s single Sweeter Than Fiction from the One Chance soundtrack.
And marking 10 years of the song, Swift wrote, “There you’ll stand ten feet tall, I will say ‘I knew it all along’ This song has always made me think of my friend Jack.”
She continued, “It was the first song we made together and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime. How can he be 6 years older than me and also somehow still be my precocious young son? We may never know.”
The musician concluded by letting fans know “Sweeter Than Fiction (My Version)” is now available exclusively on her Tangerine vinyl.
Antonoff has talked about his experience working with Swift in an interview with Today. “I could quantify our relationship in very reductive ways about the things we agree on, the sounds we like,” he said. “But the truth is, we’ve just grown together. She put an amazing amount of belief in me. And it’s powerful.”
