Lisa Kudrow says Matthew Perry may have drowned 'after taking something that doesn't mix with warm water'

Lisa Kudrow raises medication concerns in Matthew Perry's tragic passing.

Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe on the iconic show, has reportedly voiced concerns regarding the circumstances of Matthew Perry's passing.

A source close to Kudrow shared with DailyMail.com that while it is challenging to contemplate, the possibility of medication-related factors is on their minds.



The source stated, "Although no one wants to believe it was medication - prescribed or not - of course that is a thought in their minds.

They are thinking he must have taken something that did not mix with the warm water."

Matthew Perry had been candid about his past struggles with addiction to alcohol and opiates, but in recent interviews, he asserted that he was clean.

TMZ reported that prescription anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications were discovered in his home, while no illegal drugs were found.

The exact cause of death, although tentatively attributed to drowning, is yet to be officially confirmed, with an autopsy scheduled to shed further light on the matter.

Lisa Kudrow expressed her disbelief over Perry's untimely passing at the age of 54, emphasizing that it didn't seem real to any of the Friends cast.

She pledged their support and attendance at his funeral and even hinted at the possibility of adopting Perry's beloved dog.

Family Grieves Matthew Perry's Tragic Loss After Drowning Incident

Following the heartbreaking news of Matthew Perry's untimely death, his family, including his mother Suzanne and stepfather Keith Morrison, were among the first to arrive at his Los Angeles residence.

Perry's natural father, the actor John Bennett Perry, 82, also made his way to the home located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

In a brief statement issued on Sunday, the family expressed their profound sorrow, saying, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."



