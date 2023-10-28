Sophie Turner ‘confided’ in Priyanka Chopra before cutting ties

File Footage

Sophie Tuner, who used to share a close bond with her former sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, reportedly talked to her before unfollowing the Bollywood actress on Instagram.



As per the latest report by Life&Style, the Game of Thrones alum ‘confided in’ the Citadel actress before officially cutting ties with her on social media platform.

A source revealed, "They confided in each other, called each other sissy, and now Priyanka’s allegiance lies with Joe and husband Nick."



The 27-year-old actress, who separated from Joe Jonas in September, allegedly changed her loyalties after being spotted several times with the singer's ex girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

As per media sources, the pop megastar landed her support to the mother-of-two by loaning her NYC apartment to Sophie amid children custody battle with Joe.



"Divorcing Joe has forced Sophie to cut people out of her life," another source shared. "She’s cleaning house."



Earlier, the above mentioned publication reported that, Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, has been caught in the middle of the now-estranged couple's messy split.



A source shared, "Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess."