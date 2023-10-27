Cameron Diaz spills on biggest Swiftie of all time

According to Cameron Diaz, she is aware of Taylor Swift's biggest admirer.



During her Wednesday night visit on The Tonight Show, the actress informed Jimmy Fallon that her friend and fellow actress Tiffany Haddish is the "biggest Swiftie ever."

Initially, Diaz was describing how she landed up at a Los Angeles SoFi Stadium event during the Grammy-winning singer's August Eras Tour.

“Zoe Saldaña is, like, one of my besties, and she was like, we were talking the night before, and she was like, ‘Should we go see Taylor Swift?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think we should, but how are we ever going to get tickets?'” the Charlie’s Angels actress explained. “Then, Elsa Collins calls Zoe the next morning and says, ‘Let’s go.'”

Diaz said that Haddish was present when they arrived at the performance. Haddish is one of the singer's "Cruel Summer's" greatest fans ever.

“She’s like, ‘I love…I love this girl,'” Diaz recalled. “She just goes in on every word. She knows everything. It’s amazing…. It’s a good time watching a show with Tiffany.”

The Girls Trip star posted a picture to Instagram in August from their ladies' night out at Swift's show, with the message, “I had so much fun last night that @teva and @baublebar for the invite @taylorswift killed and me and the Girls danced till the music was over.”



