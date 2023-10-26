'Insulted' Kate Middleton refuses to 'hold out olive branch' to Prince Harry

The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly decided against having civil relations with her brother-in-law

Kate Middleton has reportedly shot down any possibility of a reconciliation after it emerged that the Princess of Wales did not want to "hold out an olive branch" to her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Following the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir Spare, which narrated many incidents including how the Princess of Wales made his wife Meghan Markle cry, the Duchess of Cambridge closed every possible door to reconciliation.

Royal expert Jennie Bond spoke to Fabulous and said that the royal had more than enough of acting as the peacemaker for Prince Harry and his estranged brother Prince William.

"Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values."

She added, "But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted."