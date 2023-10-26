King Charles wants Prince Harry to become King amid speculations?

Prince William - current Prince of Wales, who's now one step closer to the British throne - won't become the King in his father Charles's life as the monarch has vowed to serve the nation till his last breath.



However, there are speculations and predictions that William, who's preparing for the role for his whole life, could never become the king due to mysterious circumstances.



Back in 2005, Nostradamus expert Mario Reading wrote that Nostradamus said in his poems that Queen Elizabeth would die in 2022 just five years short of her own mother's term of life.

According to Nostradamus' poems, Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and William won't take his place even being the next in line as some mysterious reason won't make him become the king.

According to Reading, a man will replace the King but nobody expects him to take the throne.

This suggests Prince Harry may be the one who may become the new king of the United Kingdom, not William. If this happens, Meghan's husband would be known as King Henry IX.



However, in an old interview, Harry insisted that Britain and other countries still need 'the magic' of the monarchy.

To a question if there's any one of the toyal family who wants to be king or queen, Harry replied: "I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."

Despite Harry's fallout with his royal relatives and the fact he's no longer a working royal, Harry could still become King one day and take to the throne like his father Charles.



The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down and relocated to the US with his wife Meghan in 2020, still remains a Councillor of State in the UK, meaning he could be called upon to carry out some of the King’s duties if Charles becomes unwell or is doing work overseas, although the likelihood is slim.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton's husband William is not in hurry to take the throne even though he was put through years of training to ensure the survival of the British monarchy, but he will have to wait for his turn to run the Firm.

The 74-year-old monarch, who recently marked his first Trooping the Colour as monarch, has made it clear that he won't abdicate the throne

In his first speech as the King, he vowed to serve his people for life, saying: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."



Charles is the oldest person to become king in British history. He was only 3 years old when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.