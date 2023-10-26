Meghan Markle suffers embarrassment after Kelly Rowland meetup

Meghan Markle faced an embarrassing blunder after it emerged that Kelly Rowland wrongly remembered about her first encounter with the Duchess of Sussex.

After the former Destiny’s Child singer recalled meeting the Suits actress at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, which she claimed was her first interaction, it later emerged that the above mentioned was not the case as the two rubbed shoulders back in 2014.

As made apparent in Meghan’s defunct blog The Tig, she and Kelly were photographed together at New York Fashion Week.

Meghan Markle and Kelly Rowland in 2014

In the photo, the duo posed with stylist Joe Zee in all-black outfits and smiling, indicating that the two seemingly were on good terms.

Earlier this week Kelly spoke to Hello! and said: "It was my first time meeting her. It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk."

"I don’t know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm."

"She was royal before she was in that family. I think that we are royalty before anything. And we have to hold ourselves in that regard as humans, as people."